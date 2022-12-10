Police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran hit by ‘rocket launcher’

A police station in the border district of Tarn Taran was attacked with a rocket-launcher-type weapon early on Saturday, the police said.

It was around 1 am that a projectile hit the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in Tarn Taran District.

According to the police, unknown miscreants fired a rocket-launcher-type weapon at the police station in Sarhali from the National Highway 54 (ASR-Bathinda) owing to which the inside wall, mirrors of the doors of sanjh kendra and a door scroll were broken.

Following this, a police team, led by the SSP of Tarn Taran, reached the spot and recovered the rocket from inside the police station and a pipe-type article (part of the rocket-launcher-type weapon) from the National Highway.

Earlier this year, on May 8, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Since the attack took place late in the evening after the office hours, there was no casualty.

Officers had said that the grenade, which damaged part of a wall and glass panes, was launched from a car in the parking lot.

The attack had triggered a debate about the law-and-order situation in the state. An RPG is a shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapon system that fires rockets equipped with an explosive warhead.