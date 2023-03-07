Punjab Police SIT to probe role of UT Crime Branch cops in kidnapping case

The Punjab Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP rank officer, to probe the involvement of Chandigarh Police Crime Branch personnel in kidnapping alleged by a city-based dentist, Dr Mohit Dhawan, on Monday.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Punjab Police to constitute a SIT, headed by a senior IPS police officer. ADGP Parveen Sinha (Cyber crime) will head the SIT.

IG Rakesh Aggarwal (counter intelligence) and AIG Havinder Singh (state crime) are the other members of the SIT.

Dr Dhawan, who was arrested in connection with a cheating and forgery case in January 2022, had approached the High Court alleging that he was picked up from outside the district court, Sector 43, and kept in illegal custody.

He also alleged that the Crime Branch personnel had destroyed the record of his mobile phone’s locations in a bid to destroy the evidence in his defence.

The SIT will probe the role of constable Vikas Hooda, Head Constable Anil Kumar, ASI Ajmer and constable Subhash Kumar, Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar and Senior Constable Neeraj.