scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Punjab police tighten security at Sidhu Moosewala’s village, residence as part of ‘security drill’

More than 100 police personnel were deployed in and around Moosa village in Mansa district and also outside the residence of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in May.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, this year. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Punjab Police Friday tightened the security of the village and residence of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. They have deployed more than 100 police personnel in and around Moosa village in Mansa district and also outside the residence of Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala. However, the police have said the process was part of a security drill.

The police personnel are checking each and every person entering the village and are asking them for details of their purpose of visit to the village.

Also Read |Bishnoi refused to submit voice sample, Delhi Police tells court

Inspector General (Bathinda range) SP S Parmar also visited the village to take stock of the security arrangements.

When asked about the security beef-up in Moosa village, Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, said, “There is no specific security input. We are just having a security drill and nothing more should be read into it.” He has ruled out any intelligence input from any agency or any threat to anyone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s parents stayed indoors all throughout the day, sources said. The singer was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, this year.

More from Chandigarh

Following threats from Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, 12 officers posted with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police who solved the murder case of the Punjabi singer have recently been provided round-the-clock security.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:31:07 pm
Next Story

Knives Out: Glass Onion is less knowing, less smart, and all-round less interesting than its predecessor

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close