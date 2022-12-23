Punjab police tighten security at Sidhu Moosewala’s village, residence as part of ‘security drill’

The Punjab Police Friday tightened the security of the village and residence of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. They have deployed more than 100 police personnel in and around Moosa village in Mansa district and also outside the residence of Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala. However, the police have said the process was part of a security drill.

The police personnel are checking each and every person entering the village and are asking them for details of their purpose of visit to the village.

Also Read | Bishnoi refused to submit voice sample, Delhi Police tells court

Inspector General (Bathinda range) SP S Parmar also visited the village to take stock of the security arrangements.

When asked about the security beef-up in Moosa village, Dr Nanak Singh, SSP Mansa, said, “There is no specific security input. We are just having a security drill and nothing more should be read into it.” He has ruled out any intelligence input from any agency or any threat to anyone.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s parents stayed indoors all throughout the day, sources said. The singer was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29, this year.

Following threats from Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, 12 officers posted with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police who solved the murder case of the Punjabi singer have recently been provided round-the-clock security.