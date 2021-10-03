Punjab police scraps examinations to fill 560 vacant sub-inspector posts

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has scrapped the examinations that had been conducted for filling up 560 vacant posts of sub-inspectors (SIs). The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres/wings (investigation, district, Armed Police, and intelligence) of Punjab Police were held from August 17 to August 24 in different centres of the state.

The official spokesperson of Punjab Police on Sunday informed that the examinations were scrapped “on the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process for recruitment”.

The spokesperson added that dates to conduct fresh examinations for the recruitment of SIs will be notified soon.

“The Recruitment Board constituted for the recruitment of SIs had recommended scrapping of examinations after cheating and use of malpractices was reported in the tests. In this regard, the report was received by the DGP’s office on September 27. The DGP on Saturday (October 2) gave approval to the recommendations of the Recruitment Board,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that on the basis of complaints regarding cheating and malpractices, the Punjab Police had already registered three FIRs — in SAS Nagar, Patiala, and Khanna districts.

“On September 15, 2021, the DGP had also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by ADGP (Special Crimes and Economic Offences Wing), Promod Ban, to carry out a fair and expeditious investigation of the cases registered in this regard,” said the spokesperson, while adding, “The SIT has already started an investigation of the said cases and has so far arrested 20 accused in the three FIRs.”