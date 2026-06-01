Day after Punjab leader Bikram Majithia stormed police station, Amritsar Rural SSP shunted out

The Punjab government on Monday removed Amritsar Rural SSP Suhel Qasim Mir from his post, the move coming a day after former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and around 50-60 others allegedly forcibly entered the Majitha police station and attempted to forcibly release a detainee from police custody.

Mir has been posted as Assistant Inspector General Personnel-I, Punjab. His transfer came hours after he held a press conference in Amritsar sharing details about the FIR lodged at Majitha police station regarding the “storming” of the police station and at a time when police continued to cordon off Majithia’s residence looking to arrest him.

PPS officer Kanwalpreet Singh, posted as SP Headquarters, Amritsar Rural, has been given the additional charge of SSP Amritsar Rural.

Along with Mir, the Punjab government issued transfer and posting orders for 1o other IPS officers with immediate effect.

As per the order issued by the Department of Home Affairs, Satinder Singh, who was serving as DIG Ludhiana Range, has been posted as Commissioner of Police (CP), Jalandhar. He replaces Dhanpreet Kaur, who has been transferred as Director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur.

Sandeep Goel, who was DIG AGTF-II, Ludhiana and additional DIG Border Range, Amritsar, has been posted as DIG Ludhiana Range, Ludhiana.

Pragya Jain, SSP Faridkot has been moved out too and posted as AIG Law and Order, Chandigarh. Vivek Sheel Soni, presently Commandant 75 Battalion PAP, Jalandhar, had been assigned to look after the work of DIG Border Range, Amritsar.

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Anita Punj, Special DG-cum-Director, PPA Phillaur, has been posted as Special DGP HRD and Welfare, Punjab, Chandigarh.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, who was available for posting on promotion to the rank of DIG, has been posted as DIG, PAP-II, Jalandhar.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav,IGP Technical Services, Punjab, Chandigarh (with additional charge), continues in the same role but will no longe handle the role of Resident Commissioner, Police Coordination, Punjab Bhavan, New Delhi.

Surinderjit Singh Mand has been posted as DIG Prisons while Kanwaldeep Singh has been posted as DIG Law and Order Chandigarh.

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Gurbans Singh Bains, also a PPS officer, has been posted as SP Punjab Bureau of Investigation Faridkot with additional charge of SSP.

This reshuffle comes at a time when Punjab Police continues to focus on strengthening law and order and border security. Senior officials, meanwhile, described the changes as “routine administrative measures” aimed at better utilization of experienced officers.