Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Punjab Police appeals to people to report extortion calls

Residents have been advised to contact the helpline number 112 and approach nearest police stations.

Two incidents of extortion calls were recently reported from Mohali district’s Zirakpur town. (Representational/File)
Punjab Police appeals to people to report extortion calls
Concerned over the growing number of extortion calls, Punjab Police appealed to people on Thursday to contact the helpline number 112 to report such calls.

“Beware of #ExtortionCall, Don’t panic; Report extortion calls to #Helpline 112 right away, or file a complaint at your nearest police station,” the police force tweeted from its official handle.

Two incidents of extortion calls were recently reported from Mohali district’s Zirakpur town.

The Zirakpur police arrested one Karan Kumar on Tuesday for allegedly making a call to a businessman and demanding Rs 20 lakh on “behalf of gangster Goldy Brar”.

On Wednesday, they registered a case against unidentified people for making an extortion call to SAD leader Jaspal Singh.

In Sohana, also in the district, police booked three people on Wednesday over an extortion call.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:25 IST
