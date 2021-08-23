Punjab Police recruitments: State changes minimum age for constables, sub-constables to 18 years after plea in HC

THE STATE of Punjab on Monday submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that “a corrigendum has been issued wherein minimum age of 18 years been prescribed for recruitment”.

Punjab’s reply came after a plea had been submitted in the High Court challenging the minimum age requirement for recent advertisements issued by Punjab Police for the post of constables, sub-constables, and sub-inspectors in the investigation and the intelligence cadres.

The petitioners, Mohammad Toheed and others, through counsel, Advocate Suvir Kumar, had contended that as per advertisements, Punjab had chosen to keep the minimum age criteria for sub-inspectors as 18 years. However, for the post of sub-constables and constables, the age was set as 21 years.

After the submission of the state before the HC, the division bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh, rendered the petition as infructuous and dismissed it.

The petitioners in their plea had claimed that the difference in the minimum age limit for the post of sub-inspectors as 18 years on one hand and the minimum age limit for the constables and sub-constables as 21 years on other hand was arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

On the matter, the counsel for Punjab submitted before the court that “a corrigendum has been issued wherein minimum age of 18 years been prescribed for recruitment. Besides, for the convenience of candidates, the last date for submission of applications for the post of intelligence assistant in the intelligence cadre and constables in investigation cadres of Punjab Police has been extended from August 23, 2021, to August 28, 2021.”