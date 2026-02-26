Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT to investigate ‘328 missing saroops’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bureau of Investigation (BOI) of Punjab Police has issued fresh orders to reconstitute a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the alleged disappearance of 328 sacred saroops (printed copies) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, superseding three previous constitutions of the team issued in December 2025 and January 2026.
The development was confirmed through an official order from the Director of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) dated February 25. However, the Akali Dal criticised the reconstitution and alleged that this occurred because the former SIT refused to take “false actions” against political leaders.
DIG Ropar Range Nanak Singh was appointed the SIT Chairman with Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, Gurbans Singh Bains, PPS, SP (Detective), Patiala, Sukhnaaz Singh, PPS, SP, Special Branch, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Harminder Singh, PPS, ACP/D, Police Commissionerate, Amritsar and Sub-Inspector Rajwant Kaur SHO, Police Station C-Division, Amritsar as members.
A forwarding letter dated February 25, 2026, was sent to all the team members, the Punjab DGP and other senior officials.
The reconstituted team will investigate an FIR dated December 7, 2025, registered at Police Station C-Division, Amritsar, under IPC Sections 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship), 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).
The Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has been directed to provide all necessary logistic support for a “fair, scientific and expeditious” probe. The SIT has also been empowered to co-opt additional officers with approval from the PBI Director.
This comes amid the ongoing investigations into a case registered in December, 2025.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia Wednesday posted on X criticising the move. “Adhoc Acting DGP’s another feat! The reason for changing the SIT is that the first SIT refused to take false action against political persons/leaders and to run the SIT from the AAP Punjab office. I will make more revelations soon.” He tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab DGP and the Punjab Police.
Majithia also said the SIT would keep changing “till their political agenda is not fulfilled”.
The earlier SIT had AIG Vigilance Mohali Jagpreet Singh as Chairman, with DCP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, Harpal Singh Sandhu Additional DCP, Gurbans Singh Bains SP/D Patiala, Beant Juneja ACP Ludhiana and Harminder Singh ACP/D Amritsar as the members.
The controversy dates back to June 2020, when discrepancies in SGPC records at its Amritsar printing press revealed that 328 saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib could not be properly accounted for from 2013-15.
An enquiry committee headed by Advocate Ishar Singh (constituted by Akal Takht) had flagged serious irregularities, including issues of forgery, breach of trust and potential sacrilege.
After years of protests, demonstrations and demands from Sikh organisations, police in Amritsar registered the FIR on December 7, 2025, naming 16 individuals. Prominent among them is former SGPC Chief Secretary Roop Singh, along with other then-serving or former officials from the SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee and finance wings. The government constituted the first SIT around December 22-23, 2025. Since then, the probe has seen:
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has said the body is cooperating and the matter pertains to internal administrative lapses rather than deliberate sacrilege.
The case has deep religious significance for the Sikh community, where any mishandling of Guru Granth Sahib saroops is viewed as a grave sacrilege. It has also become a flashpoint in the ongoing political tussle between the AAP and the SAD-SGPC combine. The ruling party accused the SGPC of mismanagement and the opposition alleged a witch-hunt against Sikh institutions.
