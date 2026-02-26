Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT to investigate ‘328 missing saroops’

The development was confirmed through an official order from the Director of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) dated February 25.

The Bureau of Investigation (BOI) of Punjab Police has issued fresh orders to reconstitute a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the alleged disappearance of 328 sacred saroops (printed copies) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, superseding three previous constitutions of the team issued in December 2025 and January 2026.

The development was confirmed through an official order from the Director of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) dated February 25. However, the Akali Dal criticised the reconstitution and alleged that this occurred because the former SIT refused to take “false actions” against political leaders.

DIG Ropar Range Nanak Singh was appointed the SIT Chairman with Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, Gurbans Singh Bains, PPS, SP (Detective), Patiala, Sukhnaaz Singh, PPS, SP, Special Branch, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Harminder Singh, PPS, ACP/D, Police Commissionerate, Amritsar and Sub-Inspector Rajwant Kaur SHO, Police Station C-Division, Amritsar as members.