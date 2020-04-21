Punjab: Police put 222 Rohingiya under home quarantine in Derabassi

Derabassi SHO Inspector Satinderpal Singh told The Indian Express that they had received information that three Rohingya had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering last month. (Representational) Derabassi SHO Inspector Satinderpal Singh told The Indian Express that they had received information that three Rohingya had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering last month. (Representational)

As many as 222 Rohingya were put under home quarantine in Derabassi.

The decision was taken after all members of the community living in Samgauli village and on the outskirts of Derabassi were examined.

Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Satinderpal Singh told The Indian Express that they had received information that three Rohingya had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering last month.

“We spoke to them but none of them had attended the gathering, they all are under home quarantine. I had told them that if they need anything they can call us but they should not come out of their houses,” said the SHO.

Most members of Rohingiya community work in meat plants located near Derabassi.

Three persons suspected to have the virus tested negative.

One person who had attended the markaz has tested positive so far in the district. He used to stay in Sector 68. The district police received a list of 28 people who had attended the markaz, following which all were traced and tested.

