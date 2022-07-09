Punjab Police promotes 101 sub-inspectors, 95 of them woman officers

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 woman officers, to the rank of inspector. With these promotions, all vacancies of inspector ranks have been filled in all the districts.

Yadav, in a written statement, said, “We have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspectors, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion.”

The DGP, while pinning the stars on the shoulders of some of the promoted officers, wished all them good luck. “The stars on your shoulders come with a bigger responsibility,” he said, while encouraging them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.

Yadav said that “all the 95 promoted woman officers are of 2015-batch directly recruited as sub-inspectors and have seven years of field experience. The remaining six sub-inspectors, who are now promoted to inspector ranks were awaiting their promotion.”

Terming “timely promotion as the right of every police officer,” the DGP assured the force their due promotions very soon. He said that all the vacancies at supervisory levels, including head-constable, assistant sub-inspector, and sub-inspector will be filled at the earliest.

The DGP added, “This move is another effort of the Punjab government towards women empowerment as with the promotion of this batch, the representation of women will increase at supervisory level in the police force.”