Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Punjab: Police probe boy’s death after relative in video alleges he died of drug overdose

In the video, a male relative is seen standing and crying beside the burning pyre of Mehakdeep Singh. He is also heard giving a call to fight against drug smuggling.

Tarn Taran police has said that it will investigate the reasons behind the boy's death. (File Photo)

Police have started probe into death of an 18-year-old boy from Khadoor Sahib after a video from his cremation went viral on social media in which a relative of the deceased is apparently heard saying that the boy died of drug overdose. Mehakdeep Singh’s body was allegedly found with a syringe in his veins that he used to inject heroin.

“Why are we not stopping this. Today the child is cremated, but don’t say that the fire will not reach our homes. The fire has already reached our homes. You can ask your children. I know the situation of the children. I have seen my children doing this (taking drugs) and even slapped them for it. But the children say they are not able to resist the craving and overcome this addiction,” the relative is heard saying in the video to people who came to attend the cremation.
Tarn Taran police has said that it will investigate the reasons behind the boy’s death.

“We will investigate if Mehakdeep died due to drug overdose. We are awaiting the postmortem report. If found true, we will get to the bottom of the case, including who provided him the drugs,” said Goindwal Sahib station SHO Rajinder Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 12:45:58 am
