Punjab Police personnel complain to Navjot Sidhu over paltry daily food allowance

Punjab Police personnel deployed at the Vidhan Sabha Thursday complained to Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu that they were getting an allowance of only Rs 3 per day for their daily food expenses while being deployed on security duty for the ongoing Budget Session.

Sidhu, a former minister, was driving out of the Assembly premises after the session ended for the day when he was mobbed by the policemen near the exit who wanted to click selfies with him. Sidhu got down from the car and obliged them much to the cheer of the police personnel.

Several policemen were seen complaining to Sidhu that they were getting a meagre amount as daily allowance for food and that he should do something to help them. “We are getting Rs 3 per day for food. You cannot even get a cup of tea for this amount,” a few of them were heard telling him. Sidhu promised to do whatever he could do to help them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a sub-inspector, requesting anonymity, said that personnel were requisitioned from districts such as Ferozepur and other far flung area for duty at Assembly during the session. “It is a joke to give us Rs 3 to meet our food expenses. Rather than clicking photos with Sidhu, we wanted to raise the issue with him so that he could tell the officials to do something about it,” the S-I said.

Earlier, while getting photographs clicked with the security personnel, when pointed out that he was getting more popular by the day, Sidhu recited an Urdu couplet: “Hukumat karni ho to janab dilon par keejiye, yun to oopar wala gali ke murgon ke sar pe bhi taj dharta hai (loosely translated: if you have to rule, rule over the hearts of the people; else god has given crown to the roosters too).”

Sidhu further added that it was because of the prayers of his well wishers that he was doing well. “Enna di duavaan kar ke hee taan jeenda Navjot Sidhu. Mere pyo ne iko cheez sikhayi. Boleya puttar buzurgan moohre jhuk jaayin, duaawan layin, gareeb di bad-dua na layin (I am alive because of their prayers. My father taught me one thing, he said ‘son bend down in front of the elders and take their good wishes, do not earn the ill will of a poor man’)”.