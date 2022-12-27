Punjab Police gear up for ‘party week’, issue 5-point advisory

In view of the end-of-the-year celebrations, Punjab Police have issued an interesting five-point advisory asking people to “stay responsible and act responsible”.

The advisory shared by the Punjab Police on its official twitter handle on Monday was quite catchy.

Headlined ‘Party week is coming’ the note says the police will provide a “free massage session” or 1N/2D (read one night/two day) stay at City Police Station in case of law and order violation.

If one is caught for drink-driving, the police will arrange a stay “for 2D/2N” at Thana Kotwali (read Kotwali police station), while the offenders of rash driving will be “warmly welcomed” by Thana Sadar (read Sadar police station).

In the case of eve teasing, “no stone will be left unturned by the skilled staff of Punjab Police”.

It further read, “If anyone tries to spoil you (sic) celebration, you can invite us by calling 112 & 181”.