Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Punjab Police gear up for ‘party week’, issue 5-point advisory

The advisory says the police will provide a “free massage session” at City Police Station in case of law and order violation.

The advisory issued by Punjab Police said, "If one is caught for drink-driving, the police will arrange a stay 'for 2D/2N' at Thana Kotwali (read Kotwali police station), while the offenders of rash driving will be 'warmly welcomed' by Thana Sadar (read Sadar police station)." (Representational/File)

In view of the end-of-the-year celebrations, Punjab Police have issued an interesting five-point advisory asking people to “stay responsible and act responsible”.

The advisory shared by the Punjab Police on its official twitter handle on Monday was quite catchy.

If one is caught for drink-driving, the police will arrange a stay “for 2D/2N” at Thana Kotwali (read Kotwali police station), while the offenders of rash driving will be “warmly welcomed” by Thana Sadar (read Sadar police station).

In the case of eve teasing, “no stone will be left unturned by the skilled staff of Punjab Police”.

It further read, “If anyone tries to spoil you (sic) celebration, you can invite us by calling 112 & 181”.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 16:15 IST
Tech Winter: India’s tech enterprises have proven to be more resilient to market headwinds than their Silicon Valley counterparts

