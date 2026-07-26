Punjab Police busts Pakistan-linked BKI terror module, arrests key operative

Yadav said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks, curbing organised crime and maintaining peace and security in the state.

The Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have have busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module, operated by foreign based handlers, and arrested its key operative from Jalandhar.

The operation also led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of village Padiana in Adampur, Jalandhar. Apart from recovering explosives, police teams have also recovered his motorcycle, which he was riding, the police said in a statement.