Punjab Police busts Pakistan-linked BKI terror module, arrests key operative

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The Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have have busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module, operated by foreign based handlers, and arrested its key operative from Jalandhar.
The operation also led to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with 1.3 kg of explosive, along with shrapnel and ball bearings, indicating preparations for a high-impact attack aimed at disturbing public peace, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
The accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of village Padiana in Adampur, Jalandhar. Apart from recovering explosives, police teams have also recovered his motorcycle, which he was riding, the police said in a statement.
Sharing operational details, the DGP said that the Counter Intelligence team had received reliable inputs that an operative of the BKI module had retrieved a consignment of explosives on the directions of his foreign-based handlers. Acting swiftly, the Jalandhar unit of Counter Intelligence and Jalandhar Rural Police, jointly laid a ‘naka’ at village Dhandaur and intercepted the motorcycle of the arrested suspect, he said, adding that during the search, a bag containing an IED was recovered.
An FIR has been registered at Patara police station under the relevant sections of the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, he said.
Further investigation is underway to establish the complete terror network, including foreign handlers, local support networks, and all forward and backward linkages involved in the conspiracy, the DGP said.
Yadav said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling terror networks, curbing organised crime and maintaining peace and security in the state.
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