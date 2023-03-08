Punjab Police orders review of arms licences of Amritpal, his supporters

Punjab police have started to tighten the noose around self styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters-cum-bodyguards by ordering a review of arms licenses they carry.

The action comes after Amritpal and his supporters, in an audacious manner, stormed Ajnala police station last month in protest against the arrest of one of their associates by Amritsar (Rural) police in an alleged kidnapping, criminal intimidation and assault case. To begin with, a list of as many as nine supporters of Amritpal who move along with him literally as his bodyguards has been prepared by the Punjab police for reviewing the arms license. In Faridkot, arms license of one such person has already been cancelled. Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Harjeet Singh said there was only one person [who moved with Amritpal] from the district and his license had been cancelled.

Police have reportedly ordered the review of arms license of Amritpal and bodyguards on the premise that the licenses were issued for “self defence” and not for “guarding” any person. Apart from Faridkot, the arms licenses review was ordered for Amritpal’s supporters hailing from districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural, Patiala, Sangrur and Moga.