Punjab Police conducts Op Seal, over 6k vehicles checked, 366 challans issued

Punjab Police on Sunday carried out a special operation ‘OPs (read operations) Seal’ aimed at checking of all the vehicles entering the border state of Punjab. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said an official spokesperson of Punjab police.

“Well-coordinated strong nakas (read check points) involving 1600 police personnel, were set-up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs at all the 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana. The 10 inter-state border districts the special operations were launched were Pathankot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ropar, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda,” stated the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm and all the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were asked to mobilise maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation to lay strong ‘nakas’ at sealing points under the supervision of gazetted officers/SHOs.”

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that “The objective of this operation was to keep check on illegal drug trafficking and illicit liquor smuggling, besides, movement of gangsters and anti social elements.” He said that “During an operation, a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons was ensured while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public.”

Shukla added, “We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicle during the course of this operation.” The ADGP said that “As many as 6378 vehicles entering the state were checked, of which 366 were challaned and 32 were impounded. The police have also registered 33 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested three proclaimed offenders”.

He added, “Apart from this, the police teams have recovered 70 kg poppy husk, one kg charas, 110 grams heroin and Rs one lakh of drug money.”