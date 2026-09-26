6 months, 4 slain Punjab police officers, and a supply chain police can’t crack

After months into the string of killings, only a few — not all — of the triggermen, dead or arrested, are known. The men who armed them remain, on paper, unknown.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readAmritsarSep 26, 2026 10:37 AM IST
punjab policePolice sources say that these handlers target local drug addicts and unemployed individuals to carry out the attacks — supplying them with weapons and asking them to record the act — in return for financial gain. (Source: File/ Representational)
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A covert threat looms on law enforcers in Punjab as four Punjab Police officials have been shot dead in cold blood and one left injured in the past six months. With a few of the perpetrators ‘neutralised’ and others arrested, some police officials claim that “handlers based in Pakistan” are behind these attacks, allegedly using an already laid out supply chain and smuggling network.

Police sources say that these handlers target local drug addicts and unemployed individuals to carry out the attacks — supplying them with weapons and asking them to record the act — in return for financial gain.

The first incident

The series of killings began on February 22, when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were shot at close range in Gurdaspur — barely a kilometre from the zero line between India and Pakistan. Police were quick to claim the involvement of Pakistan’s ISI, alleging that local men had been recruited and paid to carry out the killing. Three suspects were identified. Two — Dilawar Singh and Inderjit Singh — were arrested. The third, Ranjit Singh, was killed in a police encounter.

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Only Inderjit Singh had a previous police record. Dilawar and Ranjit — were working in Delhi — were lured by the promise of quick money. Later, police named Sukhjinder Singh, alias Heera — a local businessman — as the financial conduit for the operation, accusing him of routing Rs 8 lakh on the instructions of a handler abroad and charged him under UAPA’s terror-financing provisions.

By the time the final chargesheet was filed on June 8, police had reversed course — stating no evidence had been found against him and seeking his discharge — even as internal records reportedly indicated investigators had built a detailed evidentiary trail. The supply of the weapon used in the killing was never explained.

Claims by Tehreek-e-Taliban

Three months later, on May 24, ASI Joga Singh, a 54-year-old traffic officer with 35 years of service, was intercepted and killed by two motorcycle-borne shooters on the Fatehgarh Churian–Majitha road. No arrest has been made in the case.

DGP Gaurav Yadav later claimed that the accused had been identified; however, no information was made public. Two days after Singh was killed, a group calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH) claimed responsibility and released a video of the killing. The same group also claimed responsibility for the Gurdaspur attack.

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“Being in the police force always carries a risk to life… However, no one expected that a person heading home would be shot down like that. ” said his brother, Prabhjeet Singh.

Escape from custody

TTH also took responsibility for the September 11 attack on ASI Jaswant Singh, who was returning to Ajnala on his motorcycle after his duty hours. Near Bhalla Pind, two men on a motorcycle pursued him along a secluded road and opened fire. The bullet pierced his turban and grazed his head, causing an injury.

Despite the injury, Singh rode to the Ajnala police station to report the incident. Singh was later admitted to a hospital and was reported to be stable. The accused, Karan, a resident of Jhanjhoti village, was subsequently arrested, but escaped from police custody on Wednesday.

According to SSP Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, Karan escaped when a police team brought him to Majitha to recover weapons linked to the crime. Chahal added that the SHO of Raja Sansi, Gurpreet Singh, had been suspended for the lapse.

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The most recent killing came on September 18, when ASI Harjeet Singh was shot dead in Amritsar’s Dana Mandi area while on night patrol — a posting he had received just a week earlier. Two days later, police said they had “neutralised” a suspect, 20-year-old Deepak Singh, in an encounter after an alleged shootout at a checkpoint; his accomplice escaped.

Police said the attackers were promised money and a stake in the local drug trade to kill any available officer — not Harjeet specifically — and that they were to film the killing to be sent to handlers across the border as proof.

“The people carrying out these tasks are drug addicts, unemployed youth, or those driven by greed for money,” said ASI Bhupinder Singh, Harjeet’s brother.

Not a ‘real organisation’

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan is not a real organisation operating in the conventional sense — it’s a brand name, he says, being used by Pakistan-based handlers for attacks carried out by local, disposable recruits.

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Those handlers, police sources say, operate through a supply chain originally built for heroin smuggling, now allegedly repurposed for weapons — with a modus operandi designed so that no person in the supply chain can identify the others. A consignment is dropped and hidden by one man; a handler in Pakistan then instructs the executor where to retrieve it. The executor never meets the man who received the weapon. The receiver never meets the shooter. Police cracked the funding module in only one case and later got the accused discharged.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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