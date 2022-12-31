scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Don’t drink and drive, no weapons at parties: Punjab Police issue advisory ahead of New Year celebrations

In Mohali, around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district and special nakas will be set up in the city.

The administration has allowed eateries and restaurants to remain open till 1 am.

The Punjab Police has issued a citizen advisory for safely ringing in the New Year. Officials have asked people not to carry weapons while going to celebratory events and to refrain from drinking alcohol in public places.

In Mohali, around 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district and special speed and drunken driving nakas will be set up in the city. The administration has allowed eateries and restaurants to remain open till 1 am. Violators will be booked, officers said.

The advisory issued by the Punjab Police mentions the following:

*Do not drink alcohol in public places; do not drink and drive.
*Do not carry weapons to parties.
*Do not fall for fake online New Year offers.
*Beware of unknown people at parties.
*Do not allow minors to drive.
*Dial 112/181 in case of emergency.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:45 IST
Tensions within MVA in open, Ajit Pawar kept out of Opposition move against Speaker

