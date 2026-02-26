Punjab Police nation’s force, fighting Pak-sponsored terrorism, says Mann

Bhagwant Singh Mann Wednesday said the Punjab Police is “the nation’s police” standing firmly against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border threats, and announced that Rs 1,100 crore was earmarked for force modernisation on scientific and technological lines. The Punjab Chief Minister was addressing a grand Passing Out Parade at the PAP Complex in Jalandhar.

A total of 2,577 newly recruited personnel joined the Punjab Police during the ceremony. Mann described it as part of the AAP’s ongoing employment drive and commitment to strengthening internal security. “These recruits will now be deployed across districts to serve the people.”

Mann highlighted the crucial role played by the force in guarding Punjab’s unique position as a border state against drone intrusions and narco-smuggling by Pakistan-based anti-social elements.

“Punjab Police is not just the police of Punjab; it is the police of the entire nation.”

He also said the Punjab Police, in coordination with the BSF, has conducted several successful operations to curb cross-border drug smuggling and terror networks.

The CM also announced the recruitment process for 1,746 constables is nearing completion, while another 3,400 personnel will be recruited in 2026.

The recruits underwent training at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur, Police Recruit Training Centre at Jahan Khelan (Hoshiarpur) and the In-Service Training Centre in Kapurthala.

Story continues below this ad

The government is also investing in technological upgradation, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration, strengthening the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and establishing units to tackle cybercrime and financial fraud, Mann said.

He also said Punjab has recruited 182 sub-inspectors, including 112 technical experts. Additionally, 1,547 constables with technical expertise were inducted to strengthen the Technical Services Wing.

The CM inspected the parade, took the ceremonial salute and distributed awards to outstanding cadets for excellence in training. DGP Gaurav Yadav welcomed the Chief Minister and congratulated the new recruits.

CM inaugurates reconstruction, relining of Ferozepur feeder

Mann on Wednesday also inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal in Ferozepur’s Makhu area. He called it a landmark gift to farmers and a decisive step towards securing Punjab’s water future.

Story continues below this ad

The Rs 180-crore project has increased the canal’s capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs and with the relining of this canal, irrigation water will be provided to 6,45,200 hectares. “The depth of the canal has increased from 18 feet to 21 feet and the width of the canal has increased from 163 feet to 180 feet.”

Mann said, “Last year, the lining work of the Sirhind Feeder, which is part of the Ferozepur Feeder system, was completed. With the relining of the Ferozepur Feeder, the capacity of the Sirhind Feeder will increase, permanently resolving the issue of water shortage.” The canal was constructed in 1952.

He also said water will now be supplied to border areas adjoining the international border, especially Fazilka and Jalalabad, through the Ferozepur Feeder.

“The existing structure of the canal had deteriorated over time, leading to a shortage of approximately 1,000 cusecs of water during the Kharif season, and canals had to be operated on a rotational basis,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Declaring the canal as the lifeline of the Malwa region, Mann said the project will prove to be a boon for Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, enhancing irrigation capacity and ensuring that canal water reaches deeper into the fields of Punjab.

The CM also said, “I congratulate the engineers, government officials, and workers who completed 15 kilometers of canal lining within 35 days in war mode.” He informed that a total of 126 government employees and 4,000 workers were deployed for the project.

On the occasion, Cabinet ministers Barinder Goyal, Baljeet Kaur and Gurmeet Singh Khudian were also present.