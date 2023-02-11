Punjab Police nab 4 of Lakhbir Landa gang; recover arms, ammunition

Jalandhar police on Friday arrested an associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and three of his aides and claimed to have recovered four pistols, and some ammunition, from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the main accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Toti of Bhikha Nangal in Kartarpur, Jalandhar; while his three aides have been identified as Amardeep Singh alias Patwari, Sooraj Singh, and Rahul Lahoch, all residents of Jalandhar.

Police said that all the arrested men were historysheeters, with the main accused Vijay alias Toti having as many as 18 criminal cases against him pertaining to drugs, illegal weapons, kidnapping and extortion.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, during a press conference on Friday, said that the men were nabbed after the police received a reliable input that accused Vijay, along with his gang members, was hatching a conspiracy to commit a crime in Kartarpur area.

Police teams from Jalandhar (rural) then proceeded to set up a special checkpost near a drain of Jalandhar and arrested the four men, who they said were travelling on two motorcycles.

Yadav said that the police impounded both the motorcycles and have recovered four weapons — two .32 bore countrymade pistols, along with 10 live cartridges, one 9 mm countrymade pistol, with two live cartridges, and one .12 bore country made pistol along with one live cartridge — from their possession.

The Punjab DGP said that two of the arrested accused were wanted by Kapurthala police in a kidnapping case, wherein they had abducted a resident of Gaji Gadana village and sought Rs 3 crore as ransom for his release. An FIR in the case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Dhilwan in Kapurthala.