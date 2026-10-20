2 dead, 2 critical after Punjab cop shoots family, self in Mansa

A Punjab Police gunman posted with the Mansa deputy commissioner allegedly shot his wife and two minor sons before turning his service weapon on himself on Tuesday morning, officials said. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a family dispute.

While gunman Gurvinder Singh and his teenage son, Jeet, died, his wife, Harpreet Kaur, and another son, Dilshan, sustained critical injuries.

The incident occurred hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Mansa to meet murdered anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh Jhota’s family.

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All four family members were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Gurvinder and Jeet were declared dead. Harpreet and Dilshan were referred to a private hospital in Bathinda for further treatment due to their critical condition, police sources said.