Punjab Police look into SIT report on Dinanagar terror attack

Amid criticism of its response to the January 2 terror attack at Pathankot Air Base Station, the Punjab Police is now analysing the status report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dinanagar terrorist attack of July 27, 2015 in order to connect the dots, if any, with the Pathankot attack, it is learnt.

The Punjab government had refused to hand over the Dinanagar attack case to the National Investigation Agency and had set up its own SIT to invesitgate it. The SIT, however, made little headway in investigations in the past five months.

The Indian Express has learnt that Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has now sought the status report of the Dinanagar terrorist attack a few days ago from Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Rohit Chaudhary, head of the SIT.

Sources said it had been months since the state police top brass last evinced any interest in the SIT’s work or met with officers in the team to discuss the further course of action in the investigations.

In between, there were dramatic changes in the Punjab Police, including of the DGP, during the unrest over desecrations that roiled state through October and most of November 2015.

Chaudhary had also been given the extra responsibility of Law and Order a week after the Dina Nagar attack, and though he too was stripped of this post during the unrest, he continued to head the SIT.

The investigations so far largely conclude only one thing – that the terrorists who attacked the police station in Dinanagar came from Pakistan. However, the finding ran into denials from the Border Security Force over any cross-border infiltration.

The investigations also focused on collecting information about persons hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and settled in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts, any unusual bank transactions, recent purchase of vehicle beyond means, unusual high billing in mobile phones and any unusual/unaccounted money received through money transfer agencies last year.

As per the status report, a report on border area smugglers and carriers active in Amritsar and Gurdaspur district was also sought.

Investigation officers at the district level, as per the report, were asked to investigate any possible local angles to check if any people in the area had helped the terrorists who were later killed in the gunfight with Punjab police in Dinanagar police station.

The exercise, however, has not yielded anything tangible.

Chaudhary confirmed that some investigations were carried out. “Lot of painstaking work has been done at ground level to work out local connections, if any, in the Dinanagar terrorist attack. We have got detailed records of mobile calls, financial transactions. No stone was left unturned in the probe. Besides, establishing the Pakistan origin of the terrorists, we also tracked their ground movement based on GPS coordinates.”

“As far as any likely local support is concerned, no evidence of such support has come during the investigations so far. It is also possible that the terrorists came straight from Pakistan without any local support to carry out Dinanagar attack,” Chaudhary said.

DGP Suresh Arora was not available for comment. He did not respond to the queries sent to him through a text message either.

