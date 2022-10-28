Who buried Jesus Christ? What did film Lagaan say about the English?: Questions Punjab police posed to recruit constables

“Which Punjabi singer sang popular song Jai Ho?.. Which Punjabi folk dance, similar to more eminent Bhanga, is performed by women?.. According to Roman Catholics who buried Jesus Christ?.. Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Lagaan’ was a true representation of a system of one country ruling other countries. The film described how the English increased their influence over the Indians over a period of time. Choose the correct option which can substitute the highlighted words. How many chambers does the human heart have?”

These are some of the questions which appeared in multiple-choice written examination to recruit constables in Punjab police. The test had questions relating to general awareness, quantitative aptitude and numerical skills and language, mental ability and logical reasoning and language skills English/Punjabi.

The question paper, having a total of 100 questions, also asked aspirants that which Sikh Guru introduced Anand Karaj, the Sikh marriage ceremony.

Notably, recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of a petition filed by two constables of Punjab Police – Prabhjot Kaur and Sharanjit relating to this very question which appeared in a promotion test held in May 2017 and the answer to it mentioned in that test is under dispute. The promotion of two constables of Punjab Police to the post of head constable now relies on the report of an expert committee, which will provide the correct answer to the question in dispute. The duo had moved the high court for setting aside the test result dated May 8, 2017, wherein the State of Punjab (respondents) had rejected their candidature by holding them not qualified and not awarding them necessary marks for the question.

Meanwhile, the question paper to recruit constables in a test held on September 2021 also asked aspirants questions like “Punjab is bordered by which country? According to 2011 census, what is the population growth percentage of Punjab? Which of the following country has the maximum Sikh population? Who among the following certifies whether a bill is money bill or not? It also had questions like “Which two crops are maximum cultivated in Punjab? (Sic) Who along with Batukshwar Dutt threw bomb in Central Assembly? Which is the birthplace of Khalsa? Which festival of Punjab is celebrated with special bonfire? And what is the main occupation of Punjabis?

It also had a question relating to Apni Gaddi, Apna Rozgar scheme of then Congress government, asking the aspirants “Which scheme by Punjab government will provide the jobless individuals to get subsidy on purchase of three/four wheelers for self employment.”

In a written examination held on October 14 for the post of head constable, candidates were asked to expand an abbreviation of Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission, another scheme started by previous Congress government in the State.

A functionary in the Punjab police said “The questions for written tests are selected from a pool of questions. The pool is reviewed periodically. Some questions, at times, get repeated in the question papers which are prepared for different exams.” The functionary added, “To ensure secrecy, the pool of questions is prepared by the officials of police department only.”