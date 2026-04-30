Punjab Police bust ISI spy ring operating with the help of solar-powered CCTV cameras

A solar-powered camera and a SIM card seized by the Punjab Police in the spy ring case. (Express Photo)

The Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar has dismantled an ISI-backed spy ring, arresting key operative Sukhwinder Singh from Ferozepur and seizing China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras equipped with 4G/SIM connectivity from Kapurthala.

The accused allegedly installed these devices near sensitive military-linked sites to beam live footage straight to Pakistan-based handlers via mobile apps, exposing a growing national security threat from low-cost, off-the-shelf surveillance tech.

This latest bust, announced Thursday by DGP Gaurav Yadav, comes just weeks after Delhi Police’s Special Cell cracked a larger ISI-Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-linked module on April 10. In that operation, 11 suspects, many from Punjab and Delhi, were arrested, and nine identical solar-powered Chinese CCTV cameras were recovered from strategic spots across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. The devices had been feeding real-time video of troop movements, logistics routes, and defence installations to ISI handlers for nearly three months.