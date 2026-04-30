Punjab Police bust ISI spy ring operating with the help of solar-powered CCTV cameras

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The Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar has dismantled an ISI-backed spy ring, arresting key operative Sukhwinder Singh from Ferozepur and seizing China-made solar-powered CCTV cameras equipped with 4G/SIM connectivity from Kapurthala.
The accused allegedly installed these devices near sensitive military-linked sites to beam live footage straight to Pakistan-based handlers via mobile apps, exposing a growing national security threat from low-cost, off-the-shelf surveillance tech.
This latest bust, announced Thursday by DGP Gaurav Yadav, comes just weeks after Delhi Police’s Special Cell cracked a larger ISI-Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-linked module on April 10. In that operation, 11 suspects, many from Punjab and Delhi, were arrested, and nine identical solar-powered Chinese CCTV cameras were recovered from strategic spots across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. The devices had been feeding real-time video of troop movements, logistics routes, and defence installations to ISI handlers for nearly three months.
A senior Punjab Police official said these are not ordinary security cameras. Manufactured in China and often powered by solar panels with built-in 4G SIM cards (frequently obtained via fake identities), they require no wiring or frequent maintenance, making them ideal for remote border areas, highways near cantonments, or off-grid locations.
“Once installed, they stream high-quality live feeds directly to handlers in Pakistan through simple mobile applications or cloud platforms like EseeCloud, a Chinese software tool linked to some of the devices,” said an intelligence official.
Police officers say the ISI handlers gain instant visibility into Indian Army, Air Force, and Border Security Force (BSF) activities, troop deployments, vehicle movements, equipment logistics, and even routine drills at sites in Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Ambala, Kathua, Bikaner, and Alwar. This data can be used for precision planning of terror strikes, as evidenced by foiled grenade attack plots in the Delhi module.
“Traditional espionage relied on human spies, while this method uses commercial-grade technology costing just a few thousand rupees per unit. Solar power ensures 24/7 operation even in Punjab’s rural or border belts. The cameras blend seamlessly into the environment, often mounted on poles or structures, evading casual detection,” a senior counter-intelligence officer of the Punjab Police said.
ISI modules target unemployed youth, farmers, drivers, and even DJs, luring them with cash via social media. Recruits install cameras and sometimes smuggle arms, creating sleeper cells deep inside India.
The Punjab Police confirmed the Ferozepur operative and associates were actively monitoring Army-linked establishments, with an FIR registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. Further investigation is tracing financial trails, recruiters, and additional operatives.
Multiple modules busted in 1 month
Over the past month, multiple modules using the same solar CCTV tactic have been neutralised across northern India. The Delhi Police recovered nine cameras in one swoop, and similar seizures have occurred in other states. Officials describe it as an “evolved” form of espionage, more accurate and less risky than old-school methods.
“The implications for national security are severe. Live feeds could compromise operational secrecy along the Pakistan border, aid in targeting critical infrastructure, or support larger terror plots. In an era of hybrid threats, these cameras lower the barrier for adversaries to conduct persistent surveillance without direct physical presence,” a police officer said.
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