Punjab Police bust interstate pharma drug cartel run from jail, arrest 4

The Fatehgarh Sahib police in Punjab have busted an interstate pharmaceutical drug cartel which was being run from the Ludhiana central jail, with the arrest of four people, including two jail inmates and a supplier, and recovered 5.31 lakh pharma opioids from their possession.

The police identified two of the arrested as Sunny Kumar and Ranjit Singh alias Rinku, both from Ludhiana. The other two — Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar — were brought on a production warrant from the Ludhiana central jail. The police also recovered a Samsung Guru mobile phone they had used inside the jail.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that during a special operation, the Fatehgarh police on January 23 arrested Sunny Kumar after recovering 19,590 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Ravjot Grewal said the accused revealed that he was supplying the intoxicant tablets to customers on the directions of Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, who contacted him from the jail using mobile phones.

The DIG said the accused revealed that they got pharma drug supplies from Ranjit Rinku and the police arrested him Saturday. “On accused Ranjit Rinku’s disclosures, the police teams recovered 3.60 lakh tablets of Lomotil and 1.51 lakh tablets of Tramadol from pinpointed locations in Ludhiana,” he added.

The SSP said they procured a police remand of Ranjit Rinku and further investigations are on to find out the main supplier. More recoveries are expected, she added.

The police registered a case under sections 22C (where the contravention involves commercial quantity) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Gobindgarh police station, Fatehgarh Sahib.