Despite recent success in getting wanted men extradited, execution of Red Corner Notices remains tricky

Punjab Police have often resorted to approaching Interpol to issue Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against those accused in terror-related incidents and major criminal cases in the state. However, time and again this has proved to be mere optics as the process involved in getting them extradited to India after being arrested in other countries is a complex one with little or no actual benefit.

Though law enforcement agencies have had some luck in a few recent cases, RCNs issued by the International Criminal Police Organization or Interpol on India’s request have largely remained ineffective in bringing wanted individuals to the state to face trial, senior officers in the Punjab Police told The Indian Express.

RCNs against Goldy Brar, Rinda

Days after the May 29 murder of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu – popular as Sidhu Moosewala – Interpol, on India’s request, issued an RCN this year against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, whom the Punjab police believe is living in Canada. He is also accused of orchestrating terror acts along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, by roping in gullible youth and luring them with money. Besides the murder of Moosewala, the police believe Goldy Brar is involved in other criminal activities, including the murder of Dera follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura in November this year.

The Interpol also issued an RCN same day against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, whom the Punjab Police believe is settled in Pakistan and enjoys the patronage of Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh (believed to be in Pakistan) and of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

According to the police dossier, Rinda is involved in over two dozen cases, including the May 9 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali and the Ludhiana bomb blast case. He is believed to have died of a “drug overdose” in a Lahore Hospital, but no official has confirmed the same on record. A senior Punjab Police officer said the police have taken reports of Rinda’s death with a pinch of salt.

‘Local laws, courts matter’

Admitting that RCNs and extradition requests were a “complex procedure”, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) rank officer told The Indian Express, “Once Interpol issues the Red Corner notice, it means that all international police organisations which are members of Interpol are bound to either arrest or detain such persons according to their respective countries’ laws, send them to police custody and inform the concerned government which made the RCN request.”

“Then the country which sought the RCN sends a formal request for the person’s extradition. Depending on local laws, a person may have the right to approach local courts of that country. The extradition request is either allowed or denied, depending upon whether the courts are convinced,” the officer added.

Another senior officer of Punjab Police said, “I don’t think getting a red corner notice issued against any fugitive has proved that much effective. However hard we may try, it is not an easy process, given complexities relating to local laws and the judiciary in the other country.”

In February 2016, a Punjab Police team had to return empty-handed after Portugal turned down India’s request to extradite alleged Khalistani terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma, 43, who was wanted for allegedly plotting the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh. An asylee in the United Kingdom, Pamma was on a vacation to Portugal when he was detained and India made the unsuccessful attempt for his extradition.

Pamma was arrested on December 18, 2015, when he was reportedly on a vacation with his family. He was held from a hotel in Algarve by the Foreigners and Borders Service in Portugal following an RCN issued against him by Interpol. Pamma was also wanted in bomb blast cases in Patiala and Ambala in 2010 in which he was an alleged conspirator. Portugal, however, turned down the extradition request and he eventually went back to the UK where he lived as a refugee.

The Punjab police have also been trying to get fugitive Ramanjit Singh aka Romi from Hong Kong for years to face trials in cases against him. Romi, officers said, is allegedly a key conspirator in the 2016 Nabha jail break case, apart from his alleged involvement in several other criminal cases in the state. The extradition/surrender proceedings against him were initiated in 2018, when he was arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a robbery in Choi Hung Estate, Kowloon and the state police learnt of it through Interpol.



Recent successful cases of extradition

In November 2019, another gangster Sukhpreet Singh Buddha was arrested by the police after his deportation from Armenia. The self-styled chief of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Buddha was involved in over 15 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and so on, according to the police.

Last month, the police obtained the custody of alleged Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria after his deportation from Thailand and arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Khanpuria, who has been said to be associated with terrorist outfits such as the Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Liberation Force, was allegedly involved and wanted in several terror cases and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He was arrested three years after being declared an absconder and an RCN was issued against him by Interpol.

Harpreet Singh aka Happy Malaysia was recently arrested by the NIA from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport in Delhi on arrival from Malaysia in connection with the 2021 blast at a Ludhiana court. A resident of Miadi Kalan village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar, Happy Malaysia – who is in his mid-thirties – is the main conspirator in the case pertaining to the blast which left one dead and six others injured. The investigators say he coordinated the delivery of custom-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates and which were used in the Ludhiana court complex blast.

On December 8, the NIA arrested the 2019 Tarn Taran blast case accused Bikramjit Singh Panjwar after his extradition from Linz, Austria, in coordination with Interpol. Two persons were killed while one lost his eyesight in the blast that took place on the outskirts of the Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran district on September 4, 2019. The incident reportedly took place when the three men were digging a pit in an agricultural field to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment that they mishandled.