Punjab Police informs HC about measures taken to check drug abuse

To nab drug peddlers lurking around educational institutions, Punjab Police have divided the institutions into clusters which will each have a PCR vehicle for patrolling and liaison officers, apart from CCTV cameras, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been informed.

Advertising

The court in an order directed SSPs of all districts to supervise this programme and send regular reports to the DGP. It also asked all educational institutions to hold counselling sessions each Friday about drug abuse.

The information was submitted before the high court in reply to a direction asking the police to deploy plain-clothes officers around educational institutions. Expressing its inability to comply with the direction, the police had submitted that it would require 32,000 personnel for the task, considering that it has a total strength of around 80,000 and 8,000 vacancies.

However, the court was told that PCR vehicles, Women Armed Special Protection Squads (WASPs), police personnel for various units including the Anti-Narcotics Cell and STF have been deputed on field.

Advertising

“Introducing a neighborhood watch scheme under the community policing programme to cover educational institutes…getting CCTV cameras installed outside all educational institutions was also considered. Gazetted officers and SHOs also remain in close coordination and communication with the staff of educational institutions,” said the police, adding that liason officers have been deputed in each police station, who are in regular touch with the principals and heads of educational institutes for effective coordination.

Police also said that the CIA staff, special branch officials, CID personnel and anti-narcotics staff have been directed to “visit the institutions randomly” to keep a watch on any activity related to drugs. The court was also told that regular awareness seminars are held against drug abuse by police at educational institutions.

HC directions

The division bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu in the order released Thursday said that the officers deployed should not be below the rank of sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector. Schools including private ones have been asked to comply with the directions in letter and spirit, failing which their affiliation could be cancelled. The court also directed the secretary, education department, to provide a list of vulnerable educational institutions to the STF chief within a period of three weeks to help it curb drug abuse.

In another direction, the court has also directed all educational institutions — government-run, government-aided, private schools, minority institutions, to counsel students on every Friday of the month about the ill effects of drugs.