Punjab Police hand in glove with disruptive forces: BJP

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Punjab Police was hand in glove with disruptive forces which had been targeting BJP offices and its workers.

A delegation of the party led by former Punjab Cabinet minister Madan Mohan Mittal called on Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Monday, and expressed its concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and underlined fact that in spite of prior warnings the Bathinda police could not avoid the attack on the BJP workers celebrating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The delegation demanded that appropriate sections should be included in the FIR against culprits.

The delegation told the DGP that some section of the force was acting in connivance with the disruptive forces. BJP leaders sought to know if such elements were farmers or anti-national forces. The delegation said that in the garb of farmers divisive and disruptive forces were at play and the state police must act against them.

The BJP leaders demanded action against the delinquent police personnel.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the DGP, Mittal said that if the Punjab Police could not provide security to BJP workers then the party will do so on its own.

“We will visit the homes of our workers which are being blockaded by protestors and we shall stand by them. If any untoward incident takes place then the responsibility will be that of the Punjab Police,” Mittal said.

Former state president and Rajya Sabha MP, Shwait Malik, said that Congress leaders had been openly making aggressive statements. “Congress MP Ravneet Bittu has said that dead bodies will be strewn (lashan de dher laga deyange) and Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli has accepted on camera that Congress was sending supplies to protestors on the borders of Delhi,” he said.

Former union minister and state president Vijay Sampla said that Congress should restrain its workers and leaders from making inflammatory statements.

“We are also capable of responding in kind but the BJP has always strived for communal harmony in Punjab. It is shocking that the Punjab government is actively working towards harming the law and order situation in the state,” said Sampla.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, said the manner in which telecommunication lines have been uprooted in Punjab at more than dozen places it seemed that the urban naxal forces seemed to be having a field day in Punjab while the Congress CM Amarinder Singh has completely failed to maintain law and order.

In a statement, Chugh wondered if CM had connived with the Naxal forces in Punjab to ensure the collapse of law and order and create a situation of fear and terror in the state.

He said that Punjab had lately been seeing frequent incidents like blocking road and rail traffic at will, disrupting the functioning of toll plazas, uprooting of telecommunication lines which indicated that the disruptive forces have been at work and the state police has failed to control them. The frequent targeting of the BJP offices and leaders in violent attacks has added a serious dimension to the law and order situation in Punjab, he said.

Chugh said in the name of farmers’ agitation “Naxal forces have been let loose in the state”. The BJP leader urged farmer leaders to make sure that such disruptive elements did not defame the farmers’ cause while paralysing the public services.