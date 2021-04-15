Punjab Police guard was sleeping as theft took place

One of the Punjab Police personnel deputed in the security of currency chest was sleeping, of which Sunil Kumar took advantage and escaped after stealing Rs 4.04 crore on Saturday night, a police officer said.

“Two Punjab Police personnel from the 3rd Battalion of IRB were deputed in the security of currency chest. One the guards had slipped his duty making an excuse of preparing for an examination. Accused Sunil Kumar disclosed that the only present Punjab Policeman had slept when he committed the theft,” said the officer.

“We have found gross negligence on the part of Punjab Police personnel deputed in the security of currency chest and the Axis Bank management in the theft. The UT Police has decided to take up the negligence with the competent authority Punjab Police and RBI respectively. Sunil Kumar was aware of the loopholes of the system, one of which was the presence of trunk keys in the chest, which were accessible to him. We have observed that RBI has set guidelines for the management of currency chest. These guidelines were not properly followed by Axis Bank, Sector 34,” said SP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Sources said Sunil Kumar has been deputed in the security of Axis Bank, Sector 34, for the last four years and was aware about all the loopholes.

A team of crime branch also observed that the cash loaded trunks in the currency chest were in dilapidated condition and were stocked in an unplanned manner.

Moreover, Kumar was not caught in any CCTV cameras installed throughout the city when he escaped carrying the stolen cash in one bag and one bedsheet on his Pulsar motorcycle.

Police said it was because the installed cameras as they do not have the night vision feature. “The fact came to light during the course of investigation. However, new high resolution CCTV cameras equipped with night vision technique are being installed throughout Chandigarh under the SmartCity project,” said SP Ketan Bansal.