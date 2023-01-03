Punjab police arrests wanted gangster Ajay Pandit from HP

The Ludhiana police arrested wanted gangster Ajay Pandit from Una of Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday. Police said that Pandit was in touch with a jail inmate and a murder conspiracy was foiled with his arrest. Two illegal weapons have been recovered from him, said police.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Pandit was booked in eleven cases including murder and attempt to murder. He was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases by the courts. Sidhu said that a police team headed by Additional DCP-4 Tushar Gupta and CIA-II incharge Inspector Beant Juneja arrested Pandit from Basoli village of Una in Himachal Pradesh. He had disguised his appearance to mislead police, said CP.

CP said that Pandit was wanted in a murder case of Paras Khatri, 28, of Moti Nagar who was hacked to death on October 21, 2022 in Jamalpur area.

“During questioning, he has confessed that he was in touch with his aides who are lodged in Ludhiana central jail and planning a murder. The police will get the jail inmates on a production warrant for questioning,” said Sidhu.

Earlier also, after being arrested in 2016, Pandit had availed bail.

Una police had also booked for murder after he had allegedly crushed his own aide to death with his vehicle. His brother Rajan Pandit is also wanted by the Ludhiana police.