Apprehending fake encounter by Punjab Police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana HC

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday after withdrawing his plea from the Delhi High Court claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

The petition filed by Bishnoi was pending in the registry till the filing of this report.

In the Delhi High Court, Bishnoi had sought direction to authorities at Tihar Jail and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

In his plea, he had stated that he apprehends a fake encounter by the Punjab Police due to political unrest between the political parties in that state.

Delhi government’s Standing Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. Hence, Bishnoi moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA). He was remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday after it arrested him in an Arms Act case.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who was travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.