scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Apprehending fake encounter by Punjab Police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana HC

In the Delhi High Court, Bishnoi had sought direction to authorities at Tihar Jail and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
June 1, 2022 2:08:42 pm
Lawrence Bishnoi, Sidhu Moose Wala, Delhi High Court, Sidhu Moosoewala shot deadJailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday after withdrawing his plea from the Delhi High Court claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

The petition filed by Bishnoi was pending in the registry till the filing of this report.

In the Delhi High Court, Bishnoi had sought direction to authorities at Tihar Jail and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

In his plea, he had stated that he apprehends a fake encounter by the Punjab Police due to political unrest between the political parties in that state.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Delhi government’s Standing Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. Hence, Bishnoi moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA). He was remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday after it arrested him in an Arms Act case.

More from Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who was travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement