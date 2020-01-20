Punjab Police DSP booked for assaulting, firing at wife

DSP Atul Soni DSP Atul Soni

A PUNJAB Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was booked on Sunday on the charges of assault, attempt to murder and shooting at his wife at their residence. The incident happened at a housing society in Sector 68.

According to the police, DSP Atul Soni was booked under sections 323 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (domestic violence) of the

Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Phase VIII police station. DSP Atul is posted at the 82nd battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) at Chandigarh.

The DSP’s wife Sunita Soni stated to the police that she went to Satva restaurant in Sector 26, Chandigarh, where the accused had allegedly an altercation with the complainant. Sunita said in her complaint that her husband had pushed her in the restaurant due to which she too suffered an injury.

Sunita stated that after the altercation in Sector 26, she along with her children had come to their residence in United Society in Sector 68 and the accused had followed them and also reached home where he again had a quarrel with his wife and children.

The complainant alleged that Atul started abusing her and when she objected, the accused took out his pistol and fired at her. The complainant had a narrow escape.

“My son was present there. He came between us due to which the bullet missed me. Otherwise, it could have hit me. I had been insulted a number of times in public by my husband. Living with him could take a person’s life,” the complainant alleged in her complaint.

Sunita stated in her complaint that she could not live with her husband as she and her children were under constant fear.

Both Sunita and Atul were not available for comment. The Phase VIII Station House Officer (SHO), Shiv Dev Singh Brar, did not respond to phone call.

DSP not new to controversies

DSP Atul Soni was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi in 2012 while he was carrying 46 live cartridges and was about to board a flight to Manila. He remained posted as in-charge of CIA staff in Mohali and Ropar districts prior to his promotion as DSP last year.

In Mohali, when Atul was posted as in-charge of the CIA staff at Kharar, he was abruptly transferred. Sources in the police said that he was transferred after some complaints were received against him. His anti-drug operation also went awry.

Fitness freak

THE DSP is a fitness freak and is also a bodybuilder. He used to share his pictures of working out on his social media.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App