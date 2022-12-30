Punjab Police DSP, aide nabbed by CBI for demanding Rs 50 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has arrested two more people, including a Punjab Police DSP, in a two year old bribery case.

As per details, the arrested DSP was identified as Amroz Singh, who was posted at Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing. Apart from Amroz, his reader, Amandeep Singh, was also nabbed.

Officers from the bureau said that the duo was presented before a court on Tursday, which sent both Amroz and Amandeep to three-days of police custody. Two other people, who have been arrested in the case previously, are already in judicial custody.

Sources said that Amroz Singh was posted as the DSP of Zirakpur and Amandeep Singh was his reader when the incident was reported in 2020.

According to the police, Ambala resident, Mohit Sharma, had lodged an FIR with CBI alleging that DSP Amroz Singh, and his reader Amandeep Singh, were demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from him through four middlemen for unfreezing his bank accounts. Mohit in his complaint had alleged that he had already paid Rs 10 lakh to two of the middlemen as bribe.

The CBI, acting on the complaint, had then arrested two middlemen — and identified them as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh. Sources said that during interrogation of Anil and Dilbag, the names of DSP Amroz Singh and Amandeep Singh emerged. The two police personnel were later asked to join the investigations, which they did and in turn claimed that their names were being misused in the case.

A CBI source said, “Some incriminating documents, along with voice recording, had been seized by us related to the case. The documents and recordings were sent for forensics examination. We later arrested the DSP and his reader on the basis of forensic results.”