Punjab Police cyber cell bags 1st prize for cracking WhatsApp cases

The State Cyber Crime Cell of Punjab Police has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking the WhatsApp impersonation cases, wherein imposters were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs on their WhatsApp profiles to dupe government officials and common people.

The award was presented at the national conference of State Cyber Nodal Officers organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31, an official spokesperson stated here Wednesday.

ADGP (Cyber Crime) Praveen Kumar Sinha said that “more than 100 case studies related to Cyber Crime Investigation were received by the NCRB, out of which, 10 case studies belonging to various law enforcement agencies were selected for presentation at National Conference. The case study of Punjab was awarded first prize”.

≈ A large number of ATM cards, mobile phones, and other items were recovered from the accused.