Punjab police crack Nakodar killing, arrest three gangsters

The Punjab Police cracked the Nakodar double murder case with the arrest of three gangsters on Wednesday.

They are reportedly part of a new gang masterminded by the USA-based Amandeep Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the Jalandhar police has identified two conspirators and two people directly involved in the incident.

Five persons had shot dead cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy Chawla on the morning of December 7. His PSO constable Mandeep also died of bullet shots he suffered during the attack.

Earlier, on November 3, Chawla had complained to Jalandhar Rural police that he was receiving threatening calls. Subsequently, he was given two security personnel.