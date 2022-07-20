Chandigarh: Punjab police constable injured by bullet from own AK-47

A 23-year-old Punjab police constable, Deepak Singh, was hospitalised after he suffered bullet injuries at Hotel Diamond Plaza in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 early on Wednesday morning. The police said that the bullet that injured Singh was fired from his own AK-47 rifle and they are now investigating if any foul play was involved.

According to the police, Singh and another Punjab police constable, Ankit Khokhar, had checked into the hotel at around 1 am. Around 5.25 am, hotel employees heard a gunshot and learnt that Singh, who was in the bathroom, had been injured. The bullet went through his stomach and a wall, damaging a mirror installed on the outside of the wall.

The police said that when the incident took place, Khokhar was in the room.

After the hotel staff informed the police control room, police officials, including DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh and station house officer Inspector Om Parkash, rushed to the spot and Singh was taken to PGI, Chandigarh.

“Apparently, Deepak Singh’s AK-47 went off accidentally. But at this stage we cannot rule out any foul play. We have seized the AK-47. One bullet was fired. Singh’s condition is said to be stable and Khokhar has been detained for questioning,” a police officer said.

Police sources said that Singh and Khokhar are from Police Lines, Gurdaspur, and were deployed in the security of a local businessman. The Chandigarh police have informed the Punjab police about the incident.