Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Punjab police file chargesheet against suspended SI, gangster Deepak Tinu

Suspended SI Pritpal Singh allegedly took gangster Deepak Tinu, an accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, in his personal car to his government residence in Mansa from where Tinu escaped.

deepak tinu latest news todayDeepak Tinu is an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
The Punjab Police special investigation team probing the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from the Mansa police custody filed a chargesheet on Thursday against suspended crime investigation agency in-charge Pritpal Singh, gangster Deepak Tinu and eight others at the Mansa court.

Tinu, an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, had escaped from the custody of SI Singh, who was also one of the special investigation team ( SIT) members investigating the murder.

As per information revealed by the Mansa police, Singh had taken Tinu in his personal car to his government residence in Mansa on October 1 from where Tinu escaped with the help of a few others. The chargesheet against Tinu, one of the 24 accused in the Moosewala murder case, has already been presented in court. On October 1, Singh was interrogating Tinu as part of the murder investigation when Tinu fled. He was arrested again on October 20 from Ajmer but this time by Delhi Police along with three more shooters.

According to the chargesheet, Tinu was an accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Tinu allegedly helped Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the Moosewala murder, establish contact with Bishnoi and the entire conspiracy was hatched using mobile phones, the chargesheet says.

The chargesheet against Singh, Tinu, Jatinder Kaur Jyoti, Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh, Rajinder Singh Gora, Bittu Singh, Sunil Lohia, Chirag and Sarabjot Singh was filed under sections 225, 224, 225A, 120B and 216 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Singh has also filed his bail application in the Mansa court.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:36 IST
