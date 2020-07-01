Punjab Police busts terror module, arrest three KLF operatives

The module, busted on Sunday, was operating in various parts of Punjab at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK, the DGP said.

(Representational) The module, busted on Sunday, was operating in various parts of Punjab at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK, the DGP said.(Representational)

The Punjab Police has foiled a major bid by Pakistan-backed terrorists to target socio-religious leaders and disturb the communal harmony of the state with the arrest of three members of the Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday said.

The module, busted on Sunday, was operating in various parts of Punjab at the behest of pro-Khalistani elements based in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK, the DGP said.

Gupta said one .32 bore pistol, along with seven cartridges, has been recovered from the alleged terrorists, identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of village Sehra in Patiala district, Amritpal Singh, a resident of village Achanak in Mansa district and Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Borewal Sohan in Amritsar district.

Another of their associates, Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kaithal, was recently arrested by Delhi Police, along with other KLF members.

Gupta said the three men had come into contact with one other through social media. They further came in touch with Pakistan-based handlers who provoked them to target socio-religious leaders, and also disturb Punjab’s peace and law and order. Amritpal Singh was instrumental in connecting and motivating Sukhchain and Lovepreet Singh in taking the agenda forward, added the DGP.

“Initial investigations show that their handlers also invited these men to visit Pakistan for planning the future course of action. One of the foreign handlers, based in Saudi Arabia, promised to provide them shelter once they execute their actions on ground,” said Gupta.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Samana, district Patiala under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

Gupta said with this, the Punjab Police has busted a total of nine terror modules in the first six months of this year itself.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd