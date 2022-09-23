Punjab Police busts ISI-backed terror module; 2 operatives held

The Punjab Police Friday claimed to have busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of two of its operatives.

Landa is considered to be a close aide of Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and the duo has close ties with the ISI, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said. Landa had played a key role in planning the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May. He is also behind the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device under the car of Sub Inspector Dilbag Singh in Amritsar on August 16.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljit Singh Malhi ) of village Jogewal in Ferozepur and Gurbaksh Singh alias Gora Sandhu of village Buh Gujran in Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said in an operation led by Additional IG (counter intelligence), Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal, police teams also seized one AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 cartridges and two bullet shells from a location pinpointed by Gurbaksh Singh at his village.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that Malhi was in touch with Italy-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Sanghera, and on latter’s directions, Baljit Singh had picked a consignment of weapons from Makhu-Lohian road in Sudan village in July 2022. Later, they concealed the consignment in fields owned by Gurbaksh Singh after conducting test fires, he added.

The DGP said it has also been ascertained that Baljit Singh was in direct contact with Landa and Arsh Dalla. Further investigations are on and more recoveries of weapons are expected soon, he said, adding that an FIR under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar.

Eighth accused in Amritsar IED case arrested from Kullu.

The Punjab Police on Friday also arrested Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash who had planted the IED beneath the S-I’s car on the directions of Landa. Sabharwal is the eighth accused nabbed in the case.

Advertisement

According to Yadav, Sabharwal is a resident of Navi Abadi Faizpura and was arrested from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. He is a history-sheeter and was involved in various heinous crimes, including attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity.

Along with Sabharwal, police also arrested his two aides — Pawan Kumar alias Shiva Macchi and Sahil alias Macchi — both residents of Chamrang Road at Amritsar, who have criminal-backgrounds and are wanted by the Amritsar police in multiple other cases, including murder, snatching, robbery, and dacoity. Both the accused were arrested in dacoity case registered at Majitha Road Police Station in Amritsar, while their role in the IED case registered at Ranjit Avenue Police Station is also being examined, the DGP said.

The development comes weeks after the Punjab Police had arrested seven people, including Deepak (22) of village Patti in Tarn Taran, who accompanied Sabharwal in retrieving and planting the IED.

Advertisement

The mobile phone-triggered IED weighing about 2.79 kg and carrying about 2.17 kg of explosive was recovered from the spot by local police.

Six other people, who were arrested for providing logistic, technical and financial support were identified as dismissed police constable Harpal Singh, and Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of Sabra village in Tarn Taran; Rajinder Kumar alias Bau of Harike in Tarn Taran; Khushalbir Singh alias Chittu, Varinder Singh alias Abu and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, police said.

Yadav said with the arrest of Sabharwal, police have successfully managed to nab all the accused involved in the case while efforts are being made to extradite Lakhbir Singh who hatched the conspiracy with the intention to disturb peace and harmony of the border state.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said they have procured seven day remand of Yuvraj and further investigations are on.