Juvenile among six held for cross-border arms smuggling, 7 pistols recovered

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The Amritsar police have apprehended six people, including a juvenile, after busting a cross-border arms smuggling module, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said.
Those arrested include Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (27), Manish Kumar alias Jerry (24), Saroop Singh alias Roop (27), Chamkaur Singh (20) and Vansh Sharma (23), he said, adding seven pistols, including five 9MM Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, were recovered from them.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones, Yadav said. The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements, he added.
Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that acting on secret information, police teams conducted an operation and apprehended Gurpreet alias Gopi and one juvenile. Two 9MM Glock pistols were recovered from their possession.
During interrogation, disclosures led to the arrest of their accomplices Manish alias Jerry, Saroop alias Roop and Chamkaur Singh and three more 9MM Glock pistols were recovered from their possession, he said. Subsequently, on the disclosure of accused Chamkaur, Vansh Sharma was also arrested along with two .30 bore pistols, Bhullar said.
Manish alias Jerry was earlier involved in firing at police officials in Batala last year and was absconding in that case, the officer said.
Saroop alias Roop also has a criminal history. He was involved in multiple cases of theft and those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Bhullar said.
An under sections 25(6), 25(7)(i) and 25(8) of the Arms Act at Cantonment police station in Amritsar, he added.
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