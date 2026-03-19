Juvenile among six held for cross-border arms smuggling, 7 pistols recovered

Acting on secret information, police teams conducted an operation and apprehended Gurpreet alias Gopi and one juvenile, police said. (File Photo)

The Amritsar police have apprehended six people, including a juvenile, after busting a cross-border arms smuggling module, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said.

Those arrested include Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (27), Manish Kumar alias Jerry (24), Saroop Singh alias Roop (27), Chamkaur Singh (20) and Vansh Sharma (23), he said, adding seven pistols, including five 9MM Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, were recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones, Yadav said. The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements, he added.