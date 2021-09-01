Punjab Police books SFJ’s Pannu for assassination threat against CM Amarinder

The Punjab Police has registered a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated terrorist and the legal advisor of the the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for allegedly threatening to assassinate Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The death threat was issued through a video posted on the SFJ’s Facebook page on August 28, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Tuesday, adding that the case was registered on Monday.

DGP said the video suggested a criminal conspiracy against CM. “The video clearly suggested a criminal conspiracy against the CM, who was shown in the video as being targeted with bullets by a gun. Further investigations are underway to unearth the complete conspiracy,” he added.

The case was registered against Pannu, his associates, and SFJ members under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC at the state cybercrime police station in Mohali, said Gupta.

Meanwhile, Amarinder, in an official statement, warned Pannu against any attempt to disturb the state’s peace, stability and communal harmony.

Asserting that “any bid by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its self-styled general counsel to create trouble in Punjab would be countered with the full might” of his government, the CM said, “Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab and again plunge our people into the dark abyss of the terrorism days, which took thousands of innocent lives.”

The land of the Gurus, who had always propagated the ideology of oneness of humanity, Punjab was home to all people, regardless of religion, caste and creed, the CM said.

“Pannu’s pathetic attempts to once again fan hatred, divisiveness and violence in the name of religion and in the garb of a peaceful secessionist campaign for the attainment of Khalistan has already been strongly repudiated by the people of Punjab and India,” Amarinder Singh said.

All political leaders and parties had condemned Pannu’s Pak ISI- funded campaign for a separate nation, the CM said.

The SFJ had in July issued a threat against Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It had claimed that the outfit will not allow the Himachal chief minister to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. The Himachal Police had then registered an FIR against Pannu.

SFJ was declared as ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Government of India in 2019 after it was found to be indulging in activities prejudicial to the internal security of India and the public order and having the potential of disrupting peace, unity and integrity of the country.