Punjab: Police book Youth Congress workers for ‘defaming Badals’

Youth Congress workers paste posters against Badals on the buses in Moga. Gurmeet Singh Youth Congress workers paste posters against Badals on the buses in Moga. Gurmeet Singh

Baghapurana police on Friday booked Youth Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Brar and his supporters for allegedly maligning the image of CM Parkash Singh Badal and deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The FIR said that Brar “defamed honorable CM and deputy CM” through defamatory posters pasted on public transport buses and used “derogatory language”.

The development comes days after the SAD-BJP government listed its “achievements” on posters pasted to public buses. The Youth Congress on Thursday, came up with its own versions of the same poster and pasted it on buses of Baghapurana in Moga.

One poster read: We failed to arrest the culprits who desecrated Sri Guru Granth Sahib. This is our achievement. Another read: ‘Saadi Sarkar Diyan Praptiyaan: Farmers are committing suicide in my state. This is the achievement of my 9 years of government.

Kamaljit Singh Brar told The Indian Express, “Badals have captured buses in state. Now, after killing people under their buses, they are also advertising fake achievements. So we decided to show reality to public and expose them adopting their own strategy. These advertisement posters show real achievements of nine years of Badals’ rule in Punjab.”

He added that soon such ads will be pasted across state on buses. “If their buses can capture roads and kill people across state then why can’t we show their real achievements on buses. This campaign will be taken to entire state by youth Congress.”

Gurmail Singh, SHO Baghapurana police station said that FIR was registered after ‘secret information’.

