Punjab Police arrest 11 members of Bambiha gang, recover weapons

The arrested gangsters in police custody in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo) The arrested gangsters in police custody in Chandigarh on Monday. (Express photo)

The organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police arrested 11 men, who are said to be members of the Davinder Bambiha gang. Police recovered 17 weapons, including nine pistols, five revolvers, one double-barrel gun and two carbines. Police also recovered a Hyundai Creta used by gangster Dilpreet Singh and his accomplice Sukhpreet Budha in carrying out an attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali and two Mahindra Scorpio SUVs. The 11 were produced in a Rajpura court in Patiala district on Monday and remanded in six days’ police custody.

Inspector General of Police (IG) and OCCU head Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh said those arrested are Aman Kumar alias Amna Jaiton, Yadvinder Singh alias Yadu Jaiton, Arshdeep alias Bittu Mehalkalan, Varinder Singh alias Veena Buttar, Rajat Kumar alias Safi, Karn Mangla, Sukha alias Vicky Faridkot, Palwinder Singh alias Likhari, Sumit Bajaj, Alam Bhattal alias Kranti and Lakhwinder Singh. Bittu Mehalkalan alone is wanted in 34 cases of robbery, dacoity and carjacking.

The IG said all the 11 arrested were members of Bambiha’s gang and wanted in 65 cases of attempt to murder, theft, carjacking and assault. The IG added that Amna Jaiton was a sharpshooter of the gang and after Bambiha’s death, he was working for another gangster Sukhpreet Budha. Explaining further, the IG said they were investigating the murder of poultry farm owner Hardev Singh alias Gogi in Rampura Phool. He added that after Gogi’s murder, Budha claimed responsibility and also named Amna in his Facebook post saying the murder was carried out on his instructions.

“Veena Buttar provided the weapons to Amna to murder Gogi. The gang was involved in contract killings in various parts of Punjab. Sukhpreet Budha is also a close associate of Dilpreet who is currently in police custody. During investigation it was found that Budha used a Hyundai Creta to carry out the attack on Parmish in Mohali. That car was snatched in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and used in the crime. Both Budha and Dilpreet were working together while Amna started working for Budha after Bambiha’s death,” the IG said.

Replying to a question about the nexus between some radical groups and local gangsters, the IG said the police have identified one Ramanjeet Singh Romi, who masterminded the Nabha jailbreak in which gangster Vicky Goundar managed to flee.

“Romi was the connection between the local gangsters and some radical groups. He was arrested by Hong Kong police. We have sent a report to the Hong Kong government and we will soon bring him to India. Four of our officers have already interrogated him at a prison in Hong Kong,” the IG informed. He also said that they were working on some leads between the gangsters and some radicals in Pakistan. The IG added that their next target was to stop criminals managing their gangs from jail.

“We shall ensure their conviction. In most cases, the victims do not come forward against these people. We will convince the people so that we could get the criminals convicted,” he said.

The IG further stated that the accused were also involved in snatching a truck laden with rice and selling it in November 2017. They were also involved in burning an SUV in Nihal Singh Wala in March and shooting at one Gurpreet Singh Sarza in Bathinda.

