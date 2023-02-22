Punjab Police avert contract killing attempt, arrest two with pistol

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
The police said the Counter Intelligence Unit of Sri Muktsar Sahib arrested the accused, who were allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a Malout-based person on the directions of USA-based Niranjan Singh alias Nick.

The Punjab Police thwarted an alleged attempt of contract killing with the arrest of two men after recovering a .32 bore pistol, one magazine, and four live cartridges from their possession, said DGP Gaurav Yadav in Chandigarh Tuesday.

The police identified the arrested as Tarandeep Singh alias Laddi of Jaito in Faridkot and Kuldeep Singh alias Kali of Sri Muktsar Sahib. They are history-sheeters wanted in an extortion case by Punjab Police and in a car snatch case by Haryana Police.

Yadav said the Counter Intelligence Unit of Sri Muktsar Sahib arrested the accused, who were allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a Malout-based person on the directions of USA-based Niranjan Singh alias Nick.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Nick wanted to settle scores with his relative and paid Laddi and Kali to kill him. The police said Laddi had bought the pistol and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh to commit the contract killing.

AIG Counter Intelligence, Bathinda zone, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Nick had sent at least Rs 2.50 lakh to the bank account of Laddi’s mother for purchasing weapons from Madhya Pradesh and other expenses incurred to accomplish the task. Further investigations were on, he said.

The police registered a case under section 25 of the Arms Act at SSOC Fazilka police station.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:00 IST
