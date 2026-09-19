Punjab police ASI on patrol shot dead; govt announces Rs 1 cr ex gratia

Singh sustained critical gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Amritsar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Amritsar Commissionerate Police was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in the early hours of Friday while performing night patrol duty.

The deceased officer, identified as ASI Harjit Singh, was a resident of Tarn Taran deployed with the Police Control Room (PCR) under the jurisdiction of the Gate Hakima police station.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 AM near the Bhagtanwala grain market when two assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on him.

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Singh sustained critical gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Amritsar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.