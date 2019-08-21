Punjab Police ASI arrested for ‘theft’ of his service revolver

A 50-YEAR-OLD ASI of Punjab Police posted in CIA staff of Bathinda district, Govinder Singh, was arrested in connection with theft of his 9mm service revolver from a tea stall near Regional Passport Office at Industrial Area Phase-1 on Tuesday. He was arrested under the charges of theft and criminal breach of trust. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The alleged theft took place on Monday when ASI Govinder Singh along with his wife Manjeet Kaur came to the passport office for making their passports. Before entering the passport office, the ASI allegedly placed his service revolver in a bag and kept it at the tea stall of one Tilak Raj around 2 pm.

Sources said, “In his statement, ASI Govinder Singh alleged that he along with his wife came out from the passport office around 4 pm and his bag was missing from the tea stall of Tilak Raj. According to him, Tilak Raj expressed ignorance about his bag and told him that he was busy in making tea, and has no idea about his bag. Later, ASI Govinder Singh called Chandigarh Police control room and a police party rushed to the spot.”

A senior police officer said, “We found several holes in the statement of ASI Govinder Singh. Moreover, the Punjab policeman did not take permission from his superiors for his personal work. Though he was shown present on duty in Bathinda CIA, actually he was in Chandigarh. He arrived in Chandigarh in plain clothes. We recorded the statement of tea vendor Tilak Raj, who expressed complete ignorance about any bag containing weapon of ASI Govinder Singh. There are no CCTV cameras where Tilak Raj runs his tea stall. The probe into theft of the service revolver is on.”

The Chandigarh Police has sent a special report about the arrest of ASI Govinder Singh to the Bathinda police. Sources said one of the children of the policeman is settled in a foreign country. His family members were informed about his arrest. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.