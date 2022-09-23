scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Punjab Police arrest two members of ‘ISI-backed terror module’

In a tweet, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said they also seized arms and ammunition including an AK-56 rifle, two magazines and several live cartridges from the accused.

Punjab Police have busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) by arresting two operatives, officers said

Punjab Police have busted a terror module backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) by arresting two operatives, officers said, adding that they also seized arms and ammunition including an AK-56 rifle, two magazines and several live cartridges.

In a tweet, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated, “On directions of CM @BhagwantMann to make Punjab crime-free, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by #Canada-based Lakhbir Landa & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. 2 module members arrested with recovery of one AK-56 Rifle,2 Magazines & 90 live cartridges.”

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 02:37:57 pm
Live Blog

