2 Lakha gang shooters controlled by handlers in Dubai and Germany arrested: Punjab Police

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested men had been assigned high-profile targeted shootings by their handlers. (File Photo)

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav announced on Monday the arrests of two operatives of a transnational gang led by Lakha, whose members allegedly fired at migrant labourers in Moga in February and got an RSS leader murdered in Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on directions of handlers operating from Germany and Dubai, UAE, and had been assigned high-profile targeted shootings. Their timely arrest successfully averted potentially serious criminal activities, he said.

The police identified the arrested accused as Anuraj, alias Gaurav Masih, and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar. They also recovered three illegal pistols along with 11 live cartridges from the two accused.