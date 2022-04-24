Punjab Police arrests most wanted BKI terrorist Patialavi

The recently constituted Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a most wanted terrorist and an active member of the terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi, who had been evading arrest for the last 12 years using various identities and hideouts.

AGTF deputy inspector general Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable information that Patialavi was visiting the area, AGTF teams arrested him from near Gurudwara Sahib at Lali village in the state’s Dera Bassi.

As per an official spokesperson of the police, Patialavi was an active member of the BKI terrorist module busted by the Punjab Police in 2010 for its involvement in the Shingar Cinema Ludhiana bomb blasts in 2007 and other blasts at Kali Mata Mandir, Patiala and Ambala in 2010. All other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010.

“Patialavi, disguising himself as a granthi, had been staying at a gurdwara sahib at Kharagpur in West Bengal and did not use any communication device,” said Bhullar, adding that “different identification cards on West Bengal addresses have been recovered from his possession.”

Bhullar said Patialavi, a resident of Butta Singh Wala village in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered in July 2010 under sections 4 and 5 (attempt to cause explosion, or for making/keeping explosive to endanger life/property) of the Explosives Act and sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy) and 20 (being member of a terrorist gang) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Machhiwara police station.

Patialavi’s former associate deceased terrorist Gurmail Singh Boba of Butta Singh Wala was arrested in this case along with recovery of detonators and RDX, Bhullar told media persons.

Further investigation is on and it may lead to more arrests and important disclosures, Bhullar added.