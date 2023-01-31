scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
In Punjab, police arrest 257 drug smugglers in one week

The IG said that the total number of arrests have reached 648 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

The IG added that 12 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS Act cases arrested in the last week.

Punjab Police have arrested 257 drug smugglers after registering 198 first information reports (FIRs), including 19 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last week, Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said while addressing his weekly press conference here on Monday.

The IG said police have also recovered 16.36 kg heroin, 6.70 kg opium, 1.94 quintal of poppy husk, and 78918 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 11.53 lakh drug money from their possession.

Also Read |Punjab drugs case: HC peruses 4 reports by agencies, asks to hand over copy to state

He said that “with 12 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS Act cases arrested in the last week, the total number of arrests reached 648 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

Sharing weekly details on action taken against sellers trading in the Chinese kite string, the IG said that police teams recovered 1502 ‘Chinese dor’ bundles after registering 50 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 56 people indulged in selling this fatal kite flying string. Since the drive started against Chinese kite strings, Punjab police have recovered a total of 12866 ‘Chinese dor bundles’ after registering 284 FIRs and arrested 311 people from December 19, 2022, he added.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:23 IST
